Kolkata : Class 10 girl tries to slit wrist inside school washroom

A class 10 girl student on Tuesday tried to slit her wrist with a inside her school's washroom. However, the girl was rescued by school staff and handed her over to parents after first aid.

The girl borrowed a compass from a friend to take out the from a

Speaking to ANI, Sudeshna Banerjee, Vice Principal of the school narrated the entire incident. She said that the child was under depression. "She wanted to inflict self-injury. She asked permission from the to go to the washroom," he said.

"Other students came to me and said the girl was going towards the washroom. Before she could do anything she was nabbed by the housekeeping staff. I saw she has a minor cut on her wrist. She wasn't bleeding, it was a subcutaneous cut, we immediately gave her first aid. She is stable now," Banerjee said.

Banerjee said that the girl when questioned told that she is undergoing psychiatric treatment and was under medication.

"She told us that she was going through psychiatric treatment and under medication. Sometimes, she cannot control her emotions. Something triggers and she wants to cause harm to her. And when she does that she get relief," the vice principal said.

