People's mandate can't be stifled, questioning EVMs insult to voters: Modi

Replying to the debate on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, he also broke his silence over the mob incident in Jharkhand, spoke on the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome deaths in and criticised the for questioning EVMs and mocking BJP's idea of 'New India'

"While opposing things, they (Congress) went to the extent that they mocked the sanitation drive, scheme, Make in and even Yoga. The country has seen this negativity in the last five years. It is still here in Rajya Sabha," Modi said in his attack on for the second consecutive day after his criticism of the party in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Calling Congress' tactics in view of the ruling party's lack of majority in Rajya Sabha as arrogance, he said that one has to beg before the opposition to even speak in the

"I have to go abroad and I have less time. For this too I have to beg before you. What arrogance is this?" asked the

Modi said that in a democracy every political party needed to respect each other.

"I know we do not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha but it does not mean that you disrespect the people's mandate which we have got in the Lok Sabha. The country has suffered a lot in the last five years. It pained me a lot," he said.

Seeking Chairman's protection, the said the people have given the a huge responsibility in Lok Sabha to fulfil their aspirations. "We need your help. We expect you would do justice with us," he said.

Invoking former Praban Mukherjee, the urged the to cooperate with the government on the issues of interest.

He said that may not heed to his request but should hear the former who had said: "majority has got the mandate to rule and the minority has got the mandate to oppose but nobody has got the mandate to obstruct".

"We need to move ahead with his mantra. It would not be appropriate to stop the work just because you have a mandate in the upper house," Modi said.

He said the voters now were very aware as they not only know what was happening in Lok Sabha but also what was happening in Rajya Sabha.

"They voted this time keeping these facts also in mind," he said.

said he was saddened by the incident in and slammed the opposition for blaming the entire state for it.

"The perpetrators should be given maximum punishment. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling a hub of Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us has the right to insult Jharkhand," he said.

Speaking for the first time on the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome deaths in Muzaffarpur, called it "unfortunate and a matter of shame for the nation".

"The deaths in due to are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us. We have to take this seriously," Modi said adding that he was in constant touch with the government.

"I am sure we will collectively come out of this crisis soon," he said.

Attacking Congress for questioning the EVMs, Modi said there was a problem with the the grand old party as it did not accept defeat and could not digest victory.

"Did lose in Wayanad? Did lose in Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Thiruvananthapuram, what about Amethi? What kind of argument is this? If Congress loses then does that mean India lost? There is a limit to arrogance. Congress could not win a single seat in 17 states," he said.

"I was saddened when after such a big mandate some leaders said - 'the and allies won the elections but the nation lost, democracy lost. By using such language, has hurt voters.

Reiterating that the government was elected with a full majority once again after a long time, Modi said that the mandate was given for stability.

"It is after a long time that a government with a full majority was elected once again with a full majority. In this mandate, we see the desire of the people for stability. In fact, this trend of stable governments is being seen in various states too," he said.

Continuing his attack, he said, "My friends in have not been able to digest our victory. They have not been able to accept defeat. This is not a healthy sign in a democracy.

Hitting back at of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad over his comments mocking the BJP's 'New India' idea, asked whether he wanted the "old India" of scams and one which had supported "breaking up" India.

"Now they are slamming New India. Do they want old India back? Old India where cabinet decisions were torn in press meets, old India where Navy was used for personal trips, old India where numerous scams existed and old India which supported 'tukde tukde' gang?"," he said in his reply to the debate on the President's debate in the House.

Invoking Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister asserted that if the former would have become the of the country, then there would have been no issues in

Accusing Congress of sidelining Sardar Patel, Modi said, "It is a known fact that if was the then we would not face the problems in was a true but his face appears only during elections. He cannot be found in the entire country."

In an apparent reference to Congress Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister asked the "party's senior leader" to pay tributes to him at the in

"Azad Saheb, kuch din to gujariye me," Modi said inviting Congress leaders to hold their CWC meet at Sardar Patel's statue in the state.

