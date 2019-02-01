Trump calls wall negotiations with Democrats 'waste of time'

US has slammed border security negotiations with the US Congress as a "waste of time," indicating that he would probably declare an emergency, when the stop-gap measure expires on February 15, to build the fence on the US- border.

"I've set the table. I've set the stage for doing what I'm going to do," Trump told in an interview.

He further lambasted - again - on Thursday (local time).

"I think is hurting our country very badly by doing what she's doing and, ultimately, I think I've set the table very nicely," the US said.

A stalemate between the US Congress and Trump had triggered the longest-ever partial government shutdown, which came to a temporary halt for three weeks on January 25 after being in place for a 35-day period.

The impasse was caused by a disagreement between the two on USD five billion funding for the construction of the wall on the United States' southern border with Trump has continuously pressed for the wall, which was one of his electoral promises, citing that crime and an inflow of narcotics would stop with the construction of the wall.

The Democrats, on the other hand, have slammed the wall's construction, labelling it as a waste of money and an "immorality".

The temporary relief for the US shutdown ends on February 15, leaving the options of either going back to the shutdown or the declaration of an emergency on the table.

Meanwhile, Trump's son, had recently told that he wanted his father to declare an emergency to get the wall constructed, further adding to speculations regarding the President's plan of action after February 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)