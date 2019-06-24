Rajasthan: Farmer commits suicide, blames Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot of not fulfilling loan waiver promise

A 45-year-old allegedly committed suicide in Thakri village in Rajasthan's district on Sunday leaving behind a note apparently written by him in which he accuses of not fulfilling its pre-poll promise of waiving

The farmer, Sohan Lal, had also shot a video on his mobile phone and uploaded it on consumed poison on Sunday morning. He was soon taken to a nearby government hospital from where he was referred to He died while being taken to the other hospital.

In the alleged note, wrote, "I am going to end my life today. Nobody is at fault in this. (Ashok) Gehlot and (Deputy Chief Minister) are responsible for my death. They had made a statement that they will waive off our loans within 10 days... What has happened to their promise? It is time to bow down the government today."

"I am committing suicide on behalf of all brothers," the note said urging people to look after the members of his family.

Sharing details regarding the incident, said, "Cause of the suicide is being investigated. Action will be taken if it is proved that he took his life because he was under pressure from someone, action will be taken. He was not a defaulter and was paying his dues regularly.

