Border Personnel Meet between Indian and Chinese Army held in Ladakh

A Border Personnel Meet (BPM) was held between the armies of and on May 21.

The meeting took place opposite Eastern Ladakh at the DBO - TWT Meeting Point.

The Indian delegation was led by Maj Gen from the while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior

The Border Personnel Meet was marked by saluting the Flags by members of the delegation, followed by the exchange of greetings. Both sides reiterated the mutual desire of maintaining peace and tranquillity and improving relations at the functional level at the border areas.

According to a statement, both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along with the border areas.

A was also held last month in the same area on the occasion of

is a mechanism where both the armies meet to iron out their differences by resolving disputes. These disputes generally arise out of misunderstandings of each other's position along the LAC.

