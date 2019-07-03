Mumbai: Woman delivers baby boy at Dombivli railway station

A 29-year-old woman delivered a baby boy on a platform at Dombivli railway station on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Jasmin Shabbir Sheikh, was travelling from Khadavli towards Cama Hospital when she experienced excruciating labour pain.

Doctors and nurses at the One Rupee Clinic in the station swung into action and attended to the pregnant woman. These clinics provide timely medical assistance to passengers at a token charge of Re 1.

After the delivery, both mother and son were sent to a local government hospital for further treatment along with her husband and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

One of the nurses who attended to the woman said, "The lady delivered a baby boy on platform no 3 at 7.21 am. Dr Akshay attended to both mother and baby boy. This is the eighth delivery at the railway station assisted by One Rupee Clinic staff."

Meanwhile, Sheikh's family thanked the railway authorities, doctors and other staff for rendering timely assistance.

