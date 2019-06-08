Delhi police on toes after Commissioner meets Amit Shah

After took over as the new of the country, the police has finally pulled up its to tame a new herd of gangster emerging on the outskirts of the national capital.

As a first remedy to crush the rise in heinous crimes, the police have taken the alleged gangsters head on, exchanging fire with them, injuring three of them and arresting five accused.

The police have particularly encircled outer Delhi, deploying additional force and barricading sensitive areas to keep a check on the gangsters allegedly entering the national capital to commit crime and then running away to neighbouring states.

The Officers have also been informed that if a bullet is fired in any case, the matter must be investigated on a priority basis and the cases where firearms are used must be dealt with special attention.

All these moves come after the met at his North Block office. The meeting gave a clear message that on all accounts the police have to perform and make sure that the criminals are tamed.

Sources in the police department said that after the meeting, the of police had a closed door meeting with his subordinates and made it clear that cases of gang war and other heinous crimes must be brought down.

"It was a clear indication that the crimes in the national capital have to be brought down at any cost. Cases where firearms are used will remain a priority for the department," a told IANS.

---IANS

rag/ds/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)