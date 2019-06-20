A little couldn't rain on this parade, as the British Royals braved the dreary weather to take part in the marking the start of the Royal Ascot's second day on Wednesday.

Opting for a blue ensemble yet again, arrived at the venue in the leading alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, of and Alan Brooke, the third Viscount Brookeborough.

A matching pale blue hat, speckled with flowers in shades of purple, violet and blue completed the British monarch's look as she attended her dearly loved races, which enjoy the royal seal of approval.

Duchess Camilla of perfectly complemented the Queen's sartorial choice in a pale blue dress along with a demure hat and pearls.

Both men and women have to adhere to a strict code of dressing while attending the event, being held from June 18 to June 22 this year.

The five-day event saw a high-octane start on Tuesday, with most members of the British in attendance. However, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who became the parents to a son in May, were missing from the event's inaugural day.

The Royal is an annual event attended by the Queen, who has had an interest in horses since childhood, and members of the Royal Family, according to Kensington Palace, the official account of the Duke and Duchess of

"The week has become Britain's most popular race meeting, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days," they added.

The Racecourse has enjoyed royal patronage ever since it was founded by in 1711. The summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911.

