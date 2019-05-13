Britney Spears joins social media movement 'Free Britney'

American recently joined the to free her from her

Quoting sources, has reported that Britney opened up in front of the on Friday, stating that her father Jamie committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs.

broke the story: Britney spent 30 days at an L.A. mental health facility after she began rapidly going downhill. She stopped taking the drugs that kept her stable after they stopped working and doctors still have been unable to find the right combination.

Jamie does not have the power under the to either commit Britney against her will. A mental health facility that accepted an adult patient against the patient's will when the conservator did not have such power would be committing a crime. And remember, Britney frequently left the place and was seen out and about, as reported by

The took no action and has ordered an expert to evaluate Britney and until the evaluation is on, there will be no change in the But it seems that it has clearly created a family war.

In January, Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work to support her father. After which she was sent to mental health care to seek treatment.

The 'Toxic' left the mental health facility after a month of treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)