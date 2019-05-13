Monday motivation: Disha Patani gives us major fitness goals

Known for her a bit curvy, nice toned body, Patani's latest workout post is giving Monday motivation to her fans.

In the recent video uploaded by the 'Baaghi 2' actor, she can be seen flaunting her fitness regime by practising butterfly kick.

The wrote, "Miss training, trying to learn the butterfly (B) kick, still long way to go."

This is not the first time that the is seen posting pictures and videos of her workout sessions. Earlier also the 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' had posted pictures of her fitness regime, where she was seen sweating and shedding out some extra kilos. While it's not just who is known to impress her fans with her toned body, there are several other b-town celebrities as well who follow a strict fitness schedule.

Malaika Arora is also known as one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry, and at the age of 45, she can easily give any leading female actor a run for money and some of her posts are a proof. She often shares photos and videos from her workout and inspires many to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be seen in the upcoming film 'Bharat' starring along Salman Khan, The film also stars Tabu, and in pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is going to be released on June 5, 2019. The actor will also be seen in her next film 'Malang' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya The film which has started its shooting schedule is being helmed by

