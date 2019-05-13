K-pop band BTS teams up with Khalid, new project out soon

South Korean boy band has collaborated with American Khalid on an upcoming project, which is set to release soon.

The K pop band revealed the news to host JoJo Wright on radio station 102.7 KIIS-FM in Los Angeles, cited.

"I have to mention Khalid, our friend. It is really happening. So please stay tuned to our Khalid collaboration," said on air.

Recently, the 'Free Spirit' also met members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook backstage at their Rose Bowl concert in Los Angeles, where they clicked a happy picture to commemorate the occasion.

Khalid is the latest US to collaborate with Previously, artists like Nicki Minaj, and have also worked with the K-pop band to produce music.

The band kick-started its global stadium tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' at the in Pasadena, on Saturday. The group performed its first song 'Dionysus' all dressed in white and the stage bore a resplendent look with two giant panther statues on the sides, reported Variety.

The concert was marked with a slew of surprises as Jungkook, a member of the group, flew above the audience and sang 'Euphoria' while Jimin sang 'Serendipity' from inside a transparent bubble.

The Rose Bowl global tour comes after the boy band dropped its album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' on April 12, which became the third BTS album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in just 11 months.

BTS bagged two awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards- Top Duo/Group and Best on May 1.

