BTS band member Jin drops his latest single 'Tonight'

Jin, famous band member, recently dropped his latest single 'Tonight' to mark Ahead of their 2019 Festa, the band has a lot in store for their fans and they plan to uncover scores of new things.

Expressing their gratitude towards their fans, the boy band will be releasing a whole lot of new pictures, songs and videos in the first two weeks of June. This will also coincide with the date on which the band made their debut six years ago, reported E! News.

The song penned by Jin for the first time holds special significance to the who posted a note along on the band's website which read, "Hello, this is Jin. ["Tonight"] is a song I wrote while thinking about my pets. It's the first time I've written my own song, and I hope you enjoy listening to it."

The note further read, "I'll work hard while making music next time too so that I can present a good song to you. Thank you, ARMY."

In the coming days, fans will get to see some family portraits along with two choreography videos of the band on June 7 and June 9.

The boys will release a family portrait on June 10 and also present the piano version of their loved song 'Euphoria'.

The Festa commenced on June 1 and will carry on till June 14. The Korean band made their debut on June 13, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)