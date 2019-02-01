Sensex gains 170 points in early trading ahead of the Budget

Scrips opened on a firm note on Friday ahead of the interim Union Budget with the Sensex gaining over 170 points.

At 10:00 am, the was up 170 points at 36,426. The was also ruling 48 points higher at 10,879.

Bharti Airtel, and were trading higher but tumbled 18 per cent.

Banking stocks including Bank of India, and also gained.

In currency markets, the Indian rupee opened higher at 71 per dollar against the previous close 71.08.

Meanwhile, Asian indices were mostly showing gains on the back of flows into equities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)