ShipKaro cuts down the price barrier for e-commerce merchants

aggregator service provider from Hippo Innovations Pvt. Ltd., ShipKaro is making great strides in improving e-commerce across

With an attempt to set new benchmarks for e-commerce delivery solutions, ShipKaro aims to combine cutting-edge technology, long-term association with multiple shipping partners on a single platform.

Riding on the volume discounts from the partners, ShipKaro is able to offer shipping rates as low as Rs. 32 for a half kg parcel, which includes a free pickup. The pay-per-use model gives the customers freedom from paying any fixed monthly charges.

The payment is based on their usage of the service. Also, retailers can easily offer COD (Cash-On-Delivery) on their stores without worrying about the hassles that come with it. ShipKaro has streamlined COD management and remittance process where the COD amount is automatically credited to the retailers' With a mobile interface for handling on the go, ShipKaro platform has eased supply-chain woes and worries for across industry verticals.

The platform now has 8000+ clients who sell on a variety of ShipKaro now integrates with even more marketplaces like Amazon, etc. along with platforms like StoreHippo, Magento, Woocommerce, Opencart, Shopify, and custom built stores.

ShipKaro not only offers efficient, automated and discounted but also helps businesses by providing additional benefits like:

-Widest delivery coverage across India

-No entry level or monthly limit on orders

-Hassle-free COD deliveries and automated weekly remittance cycle

-Easily trackable shipments for maximum visibility

-Inbuilt like Unified Notifications (Email, SMS, Browser, Mobile Push)

-Predictive inputs on peak season logistics planning and crisis handling Facility to integrate with any custom/ new logistics provider that is not on ShipKaro panel

-An all-inclusive platform for solopreneurs, SMEs as well as enterprise e-commerce owners

The company in the past few months is the on-boarding of even more international logistics providers like USPS, UPS, Fetcher, FedEx, along with a strong partnership with domestic logistics providers like Delhivery, EcomExpress, Holisol, DTDC, and This has eased the pain-point of international clients hugely.

"Despite having a market value of USD 35 billion, there was a dearth of for We have seen businesses suffer due to this. With ShipKaro our aim was to bring SMEs at par with and also give better to merchants with international clients," said StoreHippo founder and CEO,

"ShipKaro is all about making available to irrespective of the size of their business," added Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)