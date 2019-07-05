Budget allocation for health sector not very encouraging: Dr KK Aggarwal

Dr KK Aggarwal, president of Healthcare Foundation of India, on Friday said that the fund allocation for the health sector in Union Budget is not very encouraging this time.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday declared a total of Rs 62,659.12 crore for the health sector in 2019-2020 Budget. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 54,302.50 crore for the health sector.

Dr Aggarwal said: "Health budget is not very encouraging this time. There was no mention of Muzaffarpur health crisis. Primary and emergency healthcare was nearly untouched. Healthcare budget should have been 2 per cent of the GDP."

The Finance Minister has earmarked Rs 6,400 crore for the Centre's ambitious health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY).

The AB-PMJAY is a flagship scheme of the Union government that aims to provide a health cover up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore vulnerable families, approximately 50 crore beneficiaries.

"AB-PMJAY is definitely a game changer for patient care and if implemented well could give greater relief to the public," he said.

Rs 249.96 crore has been allocated for setting up Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres under the Urban Health Mission to provide comprehensive and quality primary care close to the community.

The Union Budget has earmarked Rs 1349.97 crore for setting up health and wellness centres under the Rural Health Mission.

