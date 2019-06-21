Buffer of around 44,205 MT of onions, says Centre

The on Friday said to have a of around 44,205 metric tonnes (MT) of have been built through procurement from the crop this year as against the of 13,508 MT built in 2018-19.

"Stock limits on is periodically reviewed keeping in view the price and availability situation. The stock limit on onion was withdrawn on March 31, 2018, in view of the market scenario. Onion from the buffer was released during lean periods of 2017-18 and 2018-19 to moderate the prices and disincentives hoarding," added the release.

The has offered onions from the buffer to States and Union Territories at 'no profit a loss' basis to improve availability and moderate prices of onion during the lean season.

