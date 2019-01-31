Canada cuts diplomatic staff in Havana by half after 14th person falls ill

The Canadian government has reduced the number of its diplomatic staff in Havana by half after yet another person mysteriously fell ill since the last confirmed case in November, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.
"In addition to revised security measures already initiated by the Canadian government, we have decided to reduce by up to half the number of Canadian staff posted to Havana" read the release.
The government note explains that the recent case of its sick staffer brings the total number of affected Canadian employees, spouses and dependents to 14.
The Canadian government is investigating potential causes of the unusual health symptoms these individuals have experienced. However, no cause has been identified so far.
The employees of the Canadian embassy are not the only ones who have been showing these symptoms.
In 2017, the US authorities said that some of the diplomats working at the US embassy in Cuba had been affected by a mysterious audio device and displayed symptoms similar to the ones shown by the Canadian embassy staff.
