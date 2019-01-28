Zeenat Aman gives away Pragati to best service providers organisations and professionals

Pragati (International & Summit 2019) was organized by India's Leading organization and professionals from different Startup's, SME's and Brands (Healthcare/Education/Hospitality/Manufacturers/Service Sector & others) were facilitated in the ceremony held at in

The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Aman were presented as a chief guest in this gala ceremony.

On this occasion, Aman said, "I believe in organic product, quality education & best services. Quality education and best services are right and needed for the society. I congratulate to all professionals & organization for their achievements and their hard work & determination in their prospective fields is appreciable."

The award were presented to 65 organization and Professionals some of them are, Dr. KK (Cardiologist), Sajai Steel & Project Limited, MD International School, Ajmera Fashions, Sanskar Jewelers, Sandwich Squares, Pushti Group, Abdul's - Tandooriwala, Bibu Monhi Singha (Fitness Trainer) , (Dietician), Amrutveda Wellness and many more from all across

is one of the leading market research Company. Through this ceremony they show honors to the individual and corporate sectors that are building, leading successful and dynamic businesses in the Nation. International is independent recognition of achievements and a cost-effective way to thank and honor your valued employees and to build or burnish Brand.

Pragati (International & Summit 2019) is first of its kind that witnessed some of the finest minds from across the country who took the oath to always stand for a cause that would help uplifting the weaker sections and empowering them with basic fundamental rights. It is a platform for individuals to showcase their experiences and journeys and get recognized for the enormous difference they have made to improve and empower the quality of life for everyone they have touched through their initiatives.

According to R K Dhuria, MD Xel Research, "Our idea is to establish the award & Summit as recognition of a significant contribution with an objective to encourage corporate an Professional from different Startup's, SME's & Brand (Healthcare /Education /Hospitality/ Manufacturers/ Service Sector & others) Industry to commit themselves to making a positive and beneficial impact in their community, society and the national & International level at large.

