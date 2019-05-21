Sunny Pawar wins 'Best Child Actor' at DFW South Asian Film Festival

After a big win at the New York Indian Film Festival, 'Lion' fame Sunny Pawar won the 'Best Child Actor' award for 'Chippa' at the 5th DFW South Asian Film Festival in Dallas on Sunday.
DFW SAFF took place from May 16 to 19, showcasing scores of feature, short films and documentaries. The festival also focuses on a wide range of films promoting the perspectives and voices of the South Asian community.
The 11-year-old, who hails from a slum in Kunchi Kurve Nagar in Mumbai, shot to fame with Australian director Garth Davis' acclaimed 2016 film 'Lion' for which he won an AACTA award.
Sunny was chosen the final winner under the 'Best Child Actor' category amongst two other nominees who acted in different films which were also showcased at the festival.
'Chippa' got screenings at a number of festivals including MAMI 2018, DFW, SAFF, NIFF along with Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Mipcom and others.
Written and directed by Safdar Rahman, 'Chippa' is a coming of age film about a 10-year-old boy who on the eve of his tenth birthday receives a letter from his long-absent father. He then decides to leave his pavement abode to find his father.
The film spans the length of the single night which tracks the fantastical & eventful journey which Chippa takes to discover the connections to his father.
Chandan Roy Sanyal, Masood Akhtar, Sumeet Thakur & Mala Mukherjee are also seen in the film in pivotal roles. 'Chippa' is produced by Ultra Media, Travelling Light & Victory Media.
Apart from the award for 'Chippa', Sunny Pawar was nominated for the Critics Choice Awards in the 'Best Young Performer' category, and 'Young Artist Award' for his performance in 'Lion'. He won the 'Best Actor' award at the AACTA Awards, 'Special Mention Grand Jury Prize' at Asia Pacific Screen Awards.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
