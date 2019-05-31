Joe Jonas celebrates bachelor party in Ibiza

-
After secretly tying the knot on May 1, Joe Jonas is all set to exchange vows with Sophie Turner once again in June and the singer is having a ball of a time at his bachelor's party in Ibiza.
Joe's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' brother Mike Deleasa shared some pictures from the trip on Instagram. "Submission for Trip Advisor... The Olive Garden is a must," he captioned the pictures.
Deleasa, 30, also posted a shot of Kevin Jonas staring out at the water while on the vessel.
Meanwhile, designer Richard Chai shared pictures of Deleasa and Whittle, 37, on Instagram where the duo are seen standing on the edge of a building.
Joe Jonas while giving glimpses of the celebrations shared pictures on Instagram where he can be spotted with his squad. "THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. An incredible weekend full of celebration In Ibiza. Love you all," he wrote.
According to US Weekly, the two will exchange vows again in France in June.
The couple seems to have plenty of ideas in mind for their big day. "Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party," a source told Us Weekly exclusively.
"The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage," the source added.
The insider called the pair, who got engaged in October 2017, "the most chill couple," as they aren't stressing over their second wedding at all and have hired a wedding planner to do all the jobs. "They've been taking a backseat since they're both so busy," the source explained.
Turner teased the wedding date during a Friday, May 24, appearance on The Graham Norton Show, as cited by US Weekly.
For now, the 'Dark Phoenix' actor and Joe are "enjoying the newness of being married."
"They're enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other 'husband' and wife,'" an insider told US Weekly. "They're just super happy.
