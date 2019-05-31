Joe Jonas celebrates bachelor party in Ibiza

After secretly the on May 1, is all set to exchange vows with once again in June and the is having a ball of a time at his bachelor's party in

Joe's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' brother shared some pictures from the trip on "Submission for .. The is a must," he captioned the pictures.

Deleasa, 30, also posted a shot of Kevin staring out at the water while on the vessel.

Meanwhile, shared pictures of Deleasa and Whittle, 37, on where the duo are seen standing on the edge of a building.

while giving glimpses of the celebrations shared pictures on where he can be spotted with his squad. "THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. An incredible weekend full of celebration In Love you all," he wrote.

According to US Weekly, the two will exchange vows again in in June.

The couple seems to have plenty of ideas in mind for their big day. "Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party," a source told exclusively.

"The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and are expected to take the stage," the source added.

The insider called the pair, who got engaged in October 2017, "the most chill couple," as they aren't stressing over their second wedding at all and have hired a to do all the jobs. "They've been taking a backseat since they're both so busy," the source explained.

Turner teased the wedding date during a Friday, May 24, appearance on The Graham Norton Show, as cited by

For now, the 'Dark Phoenix' and Joe are "enjoying the newness of being married."

"They're enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other 'husband' and wife,'" an insider told "They're just super happy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)