Cases of crime have been substantially decreased Delhi: Delhi Police

Denying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims that " is witnessing a spurt in serious crimes", Madhur Verma, of Police (DCP) New on Monday said that crime in the capital has rather decreased and crime situation in Delhi is well under control.

"This year the percentage of heinous crime has gone down by 10 per cent, the crime rate against senior citizen has gone down by 22 per cent, crimes with firearms have decreased by 6 per cent and recovery of firearms have been doubled," said Verma while speaking to ANI.

"Crime against women has gone down by 11 per cent. Saying that crime has increased would be wrong", he added.

Talking about 3 murders in last 24 hours, said, "In 2 out of the 3 incidents, family members committed the crime. In Mehrauli and Dwarka, the crime was committed by the family and the accused have been arrested."

" has vital clues and the accused will be arrested soon in the Vasant Vihar case", Verma added.

Talking about the brandishing of guns at a party, said "We have registered a case, the accused have been identified. Hopefully, we will nab them soon."

This comes after CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet, expressing his concerns over the situation of crime in the capital.

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety and security of Delhiites?" Kejriwal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)