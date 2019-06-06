CBI arrests 3 persons in SSC paper leak case

The on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the (SSC) paper leak scam case.

The accused were identified as Akshay Kumar Malik, Dharmendra and The trio was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till June 10.

"Akshay was the mastermind of the scam and used to leak the paper while the other two used to lure candidates. They are private persons and are not linked to Sify Pvt. Ltd.," CBI sources told ANI.

"The CBI had on May 22, 2018 registered a Regular Case (RC) against certain private persons including candidates, officials of the (Uttar Pradesh)-based private company and unknown officials of the SSC and other unknown persons on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct by the public servants and cheating by personation by using computer resources with regard to conduct of online CGL Tier-II Examination, 2017," the agency said in a statement.

The charges mentioned were 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 66D of the Act.

For conducting the CGL examination, the SSC had executed an agreement with the Noida-based for outsourcing.

According to the agreement, the private company was entrusted to conduct the computer mode examination and was also responsible for identification and preparation of test centres across India, preparation of adequate number of questions for making sets of the question paper, capturing biometric and photograph of candidate's registration, CCTV recording of each examination lab etc.

The company was also responsible to block the computers of the candidates from any access to all for browsing, chatting etc.

"It was further alleged that the computers of some candidates were remotely accessed by unknown persons with the help of software which was not supposed to be installed in the PCs of the candidates. These candidates were allegedly helped by the unknown persons i.e. the agents in solving questions," the CBI statement read.

It was also alleged that screenshots of some of the questions of the CGL Tier-II Exam, 2017 were leaked on and had gone viral.

The CBI had earlier conducted Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on a complaint from the Staff Selection Commission, on the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations conducted by it.

