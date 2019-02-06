Not seriously contemplating 'extensive reforms' in CBI: Govt

-
The government is not seriously contemplating bringing extensive reforms in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said Wednesday.
"No," said the minister in a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question whether the government was contemplating extensive reforms in the CBI.
The assertion assumes significance as the central probe agency had been in news for some time due to bitter fight between its two former top officers -- ex-CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma and the then Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.
Meanwhile, the government had on Saturday appointed former Madhya Pradesh police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla as the CBI chief.
The post of the CBI chief fell vacant on January 10 when Verma was removed by a high-powered panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
