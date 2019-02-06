Not seriously contemplating 'extensive reforms' in CBI: Govt

The is not seriously contemplating bringing extensive reforms in the (CBI), of State for Personnel said Wednesday.

"No," said the in a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question whether the was contemplating extensive reforms in the

The assertion assumes significance as the central probe agency had been in for some time due to bitter fight between its two former top officers -- ex- and the then

Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

Meanwhile, the had on Saturday appointed former police as the

The post of the CBI chief fell vacant on January 10 when Verma was removed by a high-powered panel headed by Prime

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)