CBI arrests fifth accused in Pollachi sex scandal

The on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the alleged sexual assault case in town of Tamil Nadu's district in February this year.

The arrested, identified as Manivanan alias Mani has been sent to judicial custody till May 20.

Mani surrendered before the CBI, the investigating agency said today.

Mani is the fifth arrest in the case, in the sex scandal in which more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four men and the acts were videographed.

Four accused identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu and Vasan Kumar were previusly arrested in the case.

On April 27, the agency registered two cases and initiated an investigation into the case.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), a special wing of the CID, which initiated an inquiry into the matter on March 13 after receiving requisite documents from the local police.

