BJP accuses Congress leader DK Shivakumar of distributing cash to voters

The (BJP) has written a letter to the (CEO) on Monday accusing cabinet in the government DK Shivakumar of distributing cash to voters, leaders and administrative staff.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that D K Shivakumar, who has camped at Kundgola has been distributing cash to voters and the leaders. He is presently staying in County opposite to and at and thereby he has been distributing cash to the community leaders and other local influential persons to distribute the same to the voters," the letter reads.

The letter further expresses that this action by Shivakumar, who is a stalwart, will have an impact on the result of the elections as even the officials are under his influence.

"He has been influencing the officials including police to work for party. Since DKS is sitting minister, the officials are also supporting the distribution of cash. Hence we request you to have a strong vigil against D K Shivakumar and take action and oblige," it reads.

Polling in was held on April 18 and 23 in the second and third phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)