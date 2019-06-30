Centre committed to preserving country's cinematic heritage: Prakash Javadekar

The Central government is committed to preserving the country's cinematic heritage, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar here on Sunday.

Javadekar, who visited the Film Archive of India here, said: "The Film Heritage Mission is an important initiative of the I & B Ministry to preserve and conserve the country's cinematic heritage."

He also reviewed the Ministry's prestigious project of ' Film Heritage Mission' and various other activities undertaken under this project.

Javadekar after the review said: "Film condition assessment work of nearly 1.32 lakh film reels has been completed and the preventive conservation work is underway. The work on digitisation of film reels will commence soon."

"The government is setting up new preservation facilities (vaults) at three acres of land. Also, NFAI will have a dedicated children film club, benefiting children of different age groups," he said.

