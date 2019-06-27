Centre forms panel to resolve differences between solar and wind power players

As India moves towards greater adoption of renewable power in the energy mix, a dispute resolution committee has been formed to consider unforeseen disputes between public and private players.

Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) R K Singh approved the formation of a three-member dispute resolution committee to consider the disputes between private solar and wind power developers and public sector Solar Energy Corporation of India and NTPC Ltd beyond contractual agreement.

The members of the committee under this mechanism will be former Heavy Industry Secretary M F Farooqui, former Coal Secretary Anil Swarup and former Sports Secretary A K Dubey, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

India plans to achieve 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2022 as part of its climate commitments. Of the targeted 175 GW, 100GW is to come from solar projects while wind power projects will contribute the rest.

By 2030, this could scale up to 500 GW. Currently, it has an installed renewable energy capacity of about 80 GW.

