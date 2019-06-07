SC allows mining baron GJ Reddy's plea to visit Ballari, pulls up CBI for delay in framing charges

The on Friday allowed the plea filed by former and case accused Gali Janardhana seeking permission to travel to Ballari on the ground that his has suffered a stroke.

A vacation bench of the top court presided by Justices and Ajay Rastogi, while allowing Reddy's plea, also pulled up the (CBI) for not framing charges even after 6 years.

"Even 6 years down the line charges not framed. Why? We would like to know. We are concerned about this," the bench told CBI.

The bench also directed that should not visit or try to influence any witnesses in the scam cases,

During the course of hearing, Reddy's S Ganesh apprised that court that the trial is yet to start in these cases.

" had earlier visited Ballari five times and has never violated any court order and rules and regulations while on bail," the said.

Ganesh also pleaded with the court to allow his client to visit Ballari on the ground that his has gone through bypass surgeries three times.

As per his bail condition, Reddy is not permitted to visit Ballari without prior go-ahead from the court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)