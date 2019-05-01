CETPA announces summer training program for a Better Tomorrow

If you are a tech-savvy person and looking for the Summer Training Program, then your search ends here. Infotech, the largest Engineers training, Development, and has announced its summer training program 2019 for engineering students and is offering students the opportunity to get in-depth knowledge of high-end and latest technologies.

Some of the technologies which will be covered in this training program are Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Python, IOT, Data Analytics, Data Science Training, Cloud Computing & amp; AWS, Big Data Hadoop, SAP, AutoCAD, Embedded system, .NET, Deep Learning, Ethical Hacking, Solidworks, programming, Cyber Security/Digital Marketing Training and many more.

"No matter whether big or small, all corporations prefer candidates having a creative, technically sharp, and analytical bend of mind. They are in search of people who do not need training or can immediately start working. This is the reason we provide summer training to students so that they can get the necessary corporate exposure and become job ready", said Vikas Kalra, the of

Further details of the training program as revealed by them are:

Duration: 4 weeks/ 4 months/ 6 months Training

Eligibility: All (CS/EC/ME/EEE/CIVIL)/M.Tech/ B.Sc (IT)/ BCA & MCA

Centers: Noida/Roorkee/ Lucknow/Dehradun

During the tenure of the 6 weeks training in Noida, learners will get the opportunity to work on the live project. The company also states that they have designed the training curriculum as per the current industry benchmark.

Further, as is the official training with Microsoft, Oracle, CompTIA, Autodesk, Panasonic, and other reputed organizations, it will help the students to prepare for international certification and enhance the value of their resume.

This content is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)