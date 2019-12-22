Chandigarh-bound GoAir flight returns to Mumbai airport due to glitch

A Chandigarh-bound flight on Sunday took a midair turnback and returned at airport due to a technical glitch.

''Flight G8-2506 from to did an air turn back to due to a technical glitch, on Sunday. After the turn back, the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport," a statement issued by the airline reads.

The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by the engineering team, spokesperson said.

Moreover, alternate flight arrangements are being explored by the airline to accommodate the passengers to their destination.

The airline expressed regrett for the inconvenience caused to its passengers.