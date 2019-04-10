Chhattisgarh CM pays tribute to BJP leader, 4 others killed in Naxal attack

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM pays tribute to BJP leader Bhupesh Baghel, 4 others killed in Naxal attack
Chhattisgarh has already rejected BJP: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Baghel set to be Chhattisgarh CM
Baghel elected CLP leader, set to be Chhattisgarh CM
C'garh govt to withdraw 'political cases' filed under BJP rule
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers, who lost their lives in Naxal attack on Tuesday.
The mortal remains of Mandavi were brought to the BJP's office in Dantewada.
On Tuesday, Naxals attacked the convoy in which Mandavi was travelling and killed all five including his driver and three PSOs.
Baghel had condemned the attack but denied any security failure.
"Had Bheema Mandavi listened to the police, he would be alive now. But he did not heed their advice sent the DRG force back. He went out without giving prior information," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU