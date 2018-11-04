Childhood injuries from football are more long-lasting than you think!

A recent study has found evidence of in players from a surprisingly young age.

There have been more and more cases confirming that repeated hits to the head have lifelong consequences for professional players, but a new study has found evidence of lasting effects from at a much younger age than expected.

The study tested biomarkers in the blood called micro RNAs and found that the college players had elevated levels of these biomarkers that indicate concussions before the season even started.

Linda Papa, of the study said, "It was quite shocking to learn that the biomarkers were high before they were even involved in one hit or This suggests that the effects of past are persisting over time."

Researchers also conducted cognitive tests with each study participant before and after the season and found that those who struggled with balance and memory had higher levels of the biomarkers. "Some of these players had never been diagnosed with a concussion but they still had elevated biomarker levels in their blood, indicating they likely experienced that were not severe enough to be clinically diagnosed, but still caused damage. These injuries are also known as subconcussive injuries," said Papa.

Papa also mentioned that these biomarkers can potentially help identify those so that players can get the proper treatment.

While and improved equipment have helped in recent years, this new research shows how important it is to monitor players' brain and understand how continuous hits can lead to "There is a lot more awareness about head injuries than there used to be, and it's really up to each parent to do their research and talk to coaches and athletic trainers," said Papa.

concerns were part of Austen Rankin's decision to hang up his cleats in the middle of his college football career. He was sidelined by a concussion once in college but says he likely suffered concussions while playing football growing up that were undiagnosed.

"Being injured was seen as just part of the game," said Rankin. "When you took a hard hit, you just got up, shook it off and kept going. Maybe the next day you couldn't think clearly or light would bother you, but when I was younger there weren't procedures in place to deal with that."

Austen is now a trainer and and helps educate other players about protecting themselves and playing smart. "It can be really tough to put aside your love for the game and put your first. I didn't want to be 40 or 50 years old and have memory problems, so I decided to stop playing and focus on my future career," said Rankin.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)