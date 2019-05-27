A study conducted in has highlighted that those men who were mildly around the age of 18 were more likely to develop in adulthood, a rare muscle condition that can cause failure.

The study was published in the journal 'Circulation: Journal of the American Association'.

"We were interested in studying because caused by this doubled in between 1987 and 2006," said Annika Rosengren, of the study.

The study examined data on height, weight and overall fitness from a Swedish registry of 1,668,893 men who enlisted in compulsory military service between 1969 and 2005 when they were 18 or 19.

The researchers then used two other national databases that track the causes of all hospitalisations and deaths in to determine whether the men had as they aged, and followed them for up to 46 years.

Among the men in the study, 4,477 were diagnosed with at an average age of 45.5 years. The men who were lean at age 18 - with a body mass index (BMI - a measure of body weight) below 20 - had a low risk of However, that risk steadily increased as weight increased, even among men on the high end of a normal BMI (22.5-25).

There are several types of cardiomyopathy, but the causes are poorly understood. In one form, called dilated cardiomyopathy, the heart muscle becomes weak and can't pump blood efficiently. In another, called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the heart muscle becomes stiff and isn't able to fill with blood properly. Cardiomyopathy can reduce heart function and lead to heart failure, which means the heart is not able to pump blood properly.

In the study, men who had a BMI of 35 and above in their youth were eight times more likely to develop as adults compared to men who were lean in their youth. It was not possible to estimate increased risk for in men with BMI 35 and above because there were too few cases to provide a meaningful analysis.

