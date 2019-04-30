JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Ban Prime Minister Modi not for 72 hours but for 72 years: Akhilesh Yadav
Business Standard

China launches 2 satellites for 'scientific' pursuits

ANI  |  Asia 

China launched two Tianhui II-01 satellites into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center here on Tuesday morning.

The satellites are meant to be used for scientific experiments, land resource survey, geographic survey, and mapping, as per state-run news agency Xinhua.

The satellites were reportedly launched by a Long March 4B carrier rocket, which marked the 303rd mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU