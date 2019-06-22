CISF nabs two foreign passengers for fake air ticket at IGI airport

The (CISF) on Saturday nabbed two Chinese passengers here after they entered the terminal building of the International (IGI) Airport on a fake ticket.

Two foreign passengers, Zhang Peng, and were intercepted by the CISF duty personnel of airport after they were found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of airport Terminal-3, said an official release.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that both the passengers, to see-off their female friend, had gained access into the terminal building after showing an edited itinerary of a flight bound for

Both the accused have been handed over to the for further legal action.

An FIR has been registered. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

