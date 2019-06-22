Sajan Parayil suicide: Kerala HC registers suo motu case

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Kerala High Court on Friday registered a suo motu case in connection with Nigeria-returned entrepreneur Sajan Parayil's suicide.

The 49-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide after Anthoor municipality delayed giving him ownership certificate for an auditorium constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore by him.

Reportedly, the judicature has asked the state government to submit a detailed report to them by July 15.

More details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 17:25 IST

