Sajan Parayil suicide: Kerala HC registers suo motu case

The on Friday registered a suo motu case in connection with Nigeria-returned Parayil's suicide.

The 49-year-old allegedly committed suicide after municipality delayed giving him ownership certificate for an auditorium constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore by him.

Reportedly, the judicature has asked the to submit a detailed report to them by July 15.

More details in this regard are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)