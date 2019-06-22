Sajan Parayil suicide: Kerala HC registers suo motu case

-
ALSO READ
Four municipal officials suspended over NRI businessman's
Businessman suicide: Kerala HC initiates proceedings based on reports
UDF walkout over businessman's suicide in Kerala
Kerala woman 'starved' for dowry: NCW asks state police chief to take immediate action
HC takes suo motu cognisance of woman contracting HIV after transfusion in TN, seeks report
-
The Kerala High Court on Friday registered a suo motu case in connection with Nigeria-returned entrepreneur Sajan Parayil's suicide.
The 49-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide after Anthoor municipality delayed giving him ownership certificate for an auditorium constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore by him.
Reportedly, the judicature has asked the state government to submit a detailed report to them by July 15.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU