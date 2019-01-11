Citizenship Bill: Sahitya Akademi awardee Gohain denies receiving notice on sedition case

Awardee Dr on Friday denied receiving any notice from the police related to a case reportedly filed against him for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Speaking to ANI, the Assamese litterateur said, "I have been told a case has been registered against me but I have not received any notice from the police as yet. I am surprised as I don't think in a rally I said anything that is seditious. "

Some have been doing rounds that a case was registered on Thursday against Gohain for his comments on the Citizenship Bill.

He was reportedly booked by the for his remarks against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at an event a few days back, even as the state witnessed protests against the legislation.

The bill was, on January 8, introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and and entered before December 31, 2014.

The bill will be tabled for approval in the Rajya Sabha in the next session, where it is expected to face resistance from the Opposition.

The BJP does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)