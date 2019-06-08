Clash breaks out between police and BJP supporters in WB

A clash broke out between the police and BJP supporters on Saturday afternoon in Gangarampur area here.

Many BJP supporters and one sustained They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place after police officials allegedly tried to stop the victory rally of and state unit Dilip Ghosh, who won from Medinipur parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded polls.

"We are carrying out "Nagrik Abhinandan Yatra" everywhere. They have voted for us and it is our responsibility to thank them. The police is not letting us carry out 'Yatras' anywhere. They have imposed Section 144. They are stopping us which is why clash broke out," Ghosh told ANI after the incident.

"TMC workers are taking this opportunity to attack us. Our workers and police officials sustained This incident took place due to autocratic behaviour of state government," he said.

Earlier, had explicitly said that no victory rallies will be carried out across the state.

Following the Chief Minister's order, Ghosh took to and said that people have voted for BJP and they have the right to celebrate.

"Is she above law or are the rules only for BJP? We absolutely refuse to accept her whimsical & highhanded attitude. The people voted us to victory. We have earned our right to celebrate and we shall do so. She has lost it...," he tweeted.

In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the territory in by winning 18 seats in and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the previous

