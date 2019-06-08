Indian Army pays tribute to paratrooper martyred in counter-terror operation in Shopian

Indian on Saturday paid tribute to paratrooper Karamjeet Singh, who lost his life during a counter-terrorist operation in district here on Friday.

"In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation," said a of the

He added, "In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined to pay their last respects to the martyr."

According to the official, the 22-year-old sustained bullet injury while he was de-inducting from the operation site at in district.

He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyr were taken for the last rites to Hafizabad, where he would be laid to rest with full military honour, informed the

Singh had joined the in 2015 and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

