Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members of flooded ship off New Mangalore Port

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 13 crew members of a ship from a life-boat after they abandoned their vessel following severe flooding on-board off New Mangalore Port in the wee hours of Monday.
The crew of 'Tridevi Prem', a hopper dredger, was rescued at about 2.30 am by ICG ship 'Amartya' at the sea off New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) anchorage.
A search and rescue operation for another seven personnel, who were on-board the hopper dredger for repair work, was undertaken by NMPT tug Ocean Esteem.
