Surat fire tragedy: Notices served to over 9, 000 buildings, 1123 coaching centres

In the wake of the fire tragedy, Dr JN Singh on Sunday informed that show cause notices have been sent to coaching centres and other buildings in the state after a preliminary inspection.

Briefing about the steps being taken by the government to avoid another such tragedy in the future, Singh said that over nine thousand buildings all over have been issued notices.

"In the past two days, 9395 buildings all over Gujarat have been given show cause notice after a preliminary inspection, after incident. Those issued show cause notices need to reply in three days," he said.

He added, "In Surat, 1123 coaching centres have been served show cause notices and they have been given three days for complying with fire safety standards. We are working on overhauling of and making it better all over Gujarat."

The also said that the will soon conduct a meeting of concerned officials on steps which need to be taken in future to avoid any untoward incident.

"As an immediate step, the person running the coaching centre has been arrested. Two Fire Department officials suspended for negligence. The government will soon conduct a meeting on steps needed to be taken in future," he said.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on May 24. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

ordered an investigation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed.

