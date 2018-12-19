Communication satellite GSAT-7A launched

In a major boost for the communication capabilities of the defence forces, communication satellite GSAT-7A was launched by the Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday.

The satellite was launched on-board GSLV-F11 from the second launch pad of in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Speaking to the media after the successful launch of the missile, ISRO chief K Sivan said the new satellites will be launched within the next couple of weeks.

"This year, we have completed 17 missions successfully, and next year, we plan to complete 32 missions to create a new record. Many missions like Chandrayan II and (launch of) couple of communication satellites are planned. This is the culture of ISRO- the team can finish any kind of demand. This success has also encouraged us to increase the level of responsibility," he added.

GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). It is believed that the 2,250-kilogram will bolster defence forces' networking capacities.

GSAT-7A which is the 35th Communication satellite built by ISRO will provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the region.

GSAT-7A is configured on ISRO’s standard I-2000 Kg (I-2K) Bus.

The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system. It will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot.

– F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with a high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.

