Cong MLA who poured mud on engineer surrenders in Mumbai

Hours after allegedly misbehaving with an engineer, Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane surrendered on Thursday before police in Kankavali station in Sindhudurg district who arrested him and two of his supporters.

Rane, along with his supporters allegedly threw mud on Prakash Shedekar, an engineer, for not getting potholes on a stretch of the road on Mumbai-Goa highway filled up.

An FIR was registered against Rane and at least 40 of his supporters under several provision of the Indian Penal Code.

"Nitesh Rane and two of his supporters have been arrested and search for other accused is on. They will be produced in court tomorrow," Sindhudurg SP Dikshit Gedam said.

Rane was touring with the engineer on Mumbai-Goa highway. He found several potholes on the highway near Kanakavali here. The legislator and his supporters lost cool over the unfilled potholes. The angry MLA poured mud on the engineer and tied him with a rope on Gadnadi bridge.

This incident comes barely a week after BJP legislator and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer, who was on an anti-encroachment drive, in Indore with a cricket bat.

