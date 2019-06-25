Haryana: 36-year old man allegedly duped on pretext of marriage

A 36-year old man was allegedly duped by a woman who left him after two days of marriage which was arranged by middlemen in Jind, The husband had paid Rs 70,000 to the middlemen for fixing his match and getting him married.

"I had paid them Rs 70,000, she stayed with me for 2 days and told me she had to go to for a 'jagran' so I took her to the railway station from where she disappeared," woman's husband told ANI.

"I was told that my wife is a Hindu and we visited her place as well, before the wedding but according to the information received by villagers, she is a Muslim and a mother of one child" he added.

got hitched earlier this month in Court.

"The middlemen named Joginder duped us on the pretext of marriage, this is a big gang of middlemen who run a business by duping innocent people. They should be arrested soon and we should get our money back" woman's told ANI.

Two days after the marriage, Surender's wife told his in-laws that she had to visit for attending a family function. When came to drop her wife at the railway station, she fled away from there with his mobile phone.

Surender's first wife died two years back, and his elderly parents wanted him to get married again. On May 17, Sunder along with his parents fixed his marriage with the help of middlemen. They fixed his marriage with a young girl residing in Jind's village and demanded an amount of Rs 85,000 to be paid for finding a girl for Surender.

After Surender's wife disappeared, he visited her place and was threatened by her, her family members and the middlemen. They threatened him of handing him over to the cops imposing false allegations on him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)