Cong writes to Backward Classes Commission on NALSAR seat reservations

The party has written to Commission for Backward Classes chairperson demanding implementation of reservation policies for the backward category students in the NALSAR university here.

The party's spokesperson submitted his petition to Commission for Backward Classes chairperson pointed out a violation in the reservation of seats in the Hyderabad-based of for the local/domicile as well as the students belonging to Other Backward Category (OBC) and Backward Category (BC).

"The of the came up with a lame and untenable excuse that there is no provision made in the Act to extend reservations to OBCs students. However, neither the nor the state of is allowed to violate the presidential order and rule of reservation that was already in existence in and continue to harp on an illegal act that was made preventing the statutory rights to students," Dasoju said.

He stated that the university has "failed to implement the reservation policies in the state of as applicable to state universities and has been committing a breach of various laws including the Constitution of by not reserving adequate seats" for the students belonging to the OBC and BC category.

"We make an earnest appeal to direct the government of Telangana and the NALSAR to strictly implement OBC reservations and further stay their admissions till the issue of OBC reservations is resolved," Dasoju added.

