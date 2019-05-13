Water scarcity hits drought-hit Deoghar residents hard

(Jharkhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): There is a severe scarcity of water in the city, leaving the residents high and dry in view of extreme heat conditions.

Talking to ANI, a resident Vasudev said: "There is a scarcity of water here. We hardly get water from the hand pumps, but of no use. We get only small stones instead of water."

"Hand pumps are of no use. Even after trying for several hours, we manage to get very little water," said another resident.

Municipal Corporation said, "There is a growth of population here. People are dependent on groundwater. 75 per cent area here has become a dry zone."

"We are trying to find an to the problem. We have also provided water tanker in areas where there is a shortage of water. We are launching a new project to get water from a neighbouring district," he said.

