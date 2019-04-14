Congress govt lamented after terror attacks, we killed terrorists in their home: PM Modi

on Sunday launched a scathing attack on alleging that the previous government led by it used to only lament after a terrorist attack but the BJP-led dispensation "killed terrorists inside their home".

Addressing an election rally, the said, "What used to happen earlier was terrorists would come from Pakistan, attack us and the government would only lament before the world that we have been attacked. But in this new when terrorists attacked Uri, our brave soldiers conducted a surgical strike."

"The second big mistake the terrorists made was in Pulwama after which we killed them in their home through air strikes,' Modi said.

He said, "Only those who have strength are heard in this world. The one who always keeps crying does not get anyone's attention. Be it the United Nation, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE or Afghanistan, is being given importance."

Modi said that the capacity to shoot down a satellite was with for about a decade but the government did not support it. "However, after our government was formed we immediately gave go-ahead to the project," he said.

He alleged that it is not in the agenda of SP-BSP or Congress to strengthen the country and they only hurl abuses at him.

"Have they ever shared their vision for the country? Did they ever talk about strengthening the country? They have only a one-point agenda and it is to abuse Modi. I have two decades of listening to the abuses and now I am immune to such things," the said.

He said that the Bill against triple talaq will be once again brought in Parliament if his party is elected to power.

Modi also took a jibe at and BSP supremo Mayawati for forming an alliance and said, "The 'nephew' has in past made many comments against his 'aunt' including saying that she had looted .. The nephew has also forgotten the days when the aunt used to advice Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to go to a mental asylum. The elephant is riding cycle now to target the chowkidar. The real danger is on their identity and hence the past has been forgotten."

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Aligarh where he lauded B R Ambedkar for framing the Constitution which has enabled the elevation of individuals from weaker sections to key posts in the country.

