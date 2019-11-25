Congress-NCP-Sena alliance totally intact: KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday said that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance is totally intact in Maharashtra.

"Our alliance (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) is totally intact. We had a parliamentary strategy group meeting today, in which we discussed the Maharashtra issue. We will raise this issue in both Houses of the Parliament today," Venugopal told ANI.

"All the constitutional values have been bypassed. Regarding the Supreme Court verdict, I think that definitely relief will come from the Supreme Court because everybody knows that there are no numbers with BJP," he added.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Although BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government, the two parties parted ways over power-sharing.

