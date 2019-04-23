Nobody disobeys my orders: Trump

on Monday said "nobody disobeys" his orders after stated in his report that Trump attempted to influence the investigation but was unsuccessful because his aides did not pay heed to his demands.

"Nobody disobeys my orders," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

The redacted version of Mueller's investigation on whether tried to influence the 2016 US was released last week.

The report stated that Trump's efforts to influence the investigation were "mostly unsuccessful", largely because "the person surrounding the declined to carry out orders or accede to his request."

"On June 17, 2017, the called [then- Don] McGahn at home and directed him to call the and say that the (Mueller) had conflicts of interest and must be removed. McGahn did not carry out the direction, however, deciding that he would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre," the report read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)