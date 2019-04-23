Nobody disobeys my orders: Trump

-
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said "nobody disobeys" his orders after special counsel Robert Mueller stated in his report that Trump attempted to influence the investigation but was unsuccessful because his aides did not pay heed to his demands.
"Nobody disobeys my orders," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.
The redacted version of Mueller's investigation on whether Russia tried to influence the 2016 US presidential election was released last week.
The report stated that Trump's efforts to influence the investigation were "mostly unsuccessful", largely because "the person surrounding the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his request."
"On June 17, 2017, the President called [then-White House counsel Don] McGahn at home and directed him to call the Acting Attorney General and say that the special counsel (Mueller) had conflicts of interest and must be removed. McGahn did not carry out the direction, however, deciding that he would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre," the report read.
