Will resign if Congress gets wiped out from Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will "accept responsibility and resign" if the Congress party does not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.
"I would take responsibility and would quit if the Congress was wiped out in the state in these Lok Sabha elections. All ministers and MLAs have been made responsible for the Congress party's performance in the state," the Chief Minister said in a statement.
"The party high command had decided to hold the ministers and legislators accountable for the victory/defeat of the Congress candidates. I am ready to take the same responsibility for the state but I am confident that Congress will sweep all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," Amarinder said.
Amarinder Singh returned as chief minister of Punjab in 2017 after a decade rule of Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress had won 77 out of the 117 seats in assembly elections with a vote share 38.5 per cent. Singh's first term as the chief minister of the state from 2002 to 2007.
Punjab will witness polling for its Lok Sabha seats on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
